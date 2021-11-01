Marakkar Movie to release on Amazon Prime

Mohanlal Starrer ‘ Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham’ has been in the Social Media limelight for the past few days. As the Covid Pandemic shook the Theatre and Film Industry, they need a strong revival with a blockbuster celebration movie. Marakkar was the most anticipated movie people have been waiting to watch in theatres.

Now reports say that producer Antony Perumbavoor decided to release the movie on OTT as the discussions with the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) failed. The FEUOK members refused to accept Antony’s demands to give 40 Crore Rupees in advance.

Twitter page LetsOTT Global confirmed that Marakkar will be released on Amazon Prime. Rumors says that the movie is already sold to Amazon Prime and will release on Christmas as a counter strike to Netflix’s Minnal Murali. An official announcement regarding the release will be made soon.

However, theatre owners and Fans were upset about this decision as Marakkar was expected to revive the theatres and bring back the good old theatrical celebration.