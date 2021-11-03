Microsoft bringing back Google Wave

Google Wave, a real-time communications platform, was launched in May 2009 to a rapt audience of developers at the Google I/O conference in San Francisco. But Google Wave was a failure and was shut down in 2 years.

Now Microsoft is bringing back a similar platform for its users. Microsoft announced the Fluid Framework in 2019. The goal was to re-invent the way business documents are made and how developers create real-time applications. Fluid was open-sourced last year, and the business began integrating it into a few of its Office applications. It’s releasing a whole new product built on top of Fluid today at its Ignite conference: Microsoft Loop.

Loop is a new app that uses the Fluid framework to offer a new way for users to interact on documents. The Fluid framework enables developers with flexible components to mix and match to create real-time editing-based applications. In many respects, that was also Google Wave’s promise: real-time collaboration with a developer framework and protocol that would allow it to be used anywhere.