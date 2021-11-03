Rahul Dravid appointed as Indian Team Head Coach

Mumbai: The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh unanimously appointed former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men), on Wednesday. He will be taking charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

‘It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential’, Dravid responded.

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Mr Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the on-going ICC T20 World Cup. The board also congratulated Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), B. Arun (Bowling Coach), R. Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on their successful tenure. They added that, under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and daring approach, and performed admirably during both in-home and away conditions. It further noted that the team has scaled to the top position in the Test format, and made it to the final of the maiden World Test Championship in England.

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI also welcomed Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. He said that Rahul has had an eminent playing career, is one of the greats of the game, and also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction.

‘There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job. Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats’, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said. He added that the Board will shortly make appointments of other coaching staff, to support the Head Coach in jointly achieving targets.