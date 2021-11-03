Suspended Rajasthan Judge arrested on sodomy charges

Jaipur: The Bharatpur police arrested a judge, who was earlier suspended after being booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a 14-year-old boy, after befriending him. Jitendra Singh, posted as a special judge in a court handling corruption cases, was suspended on October 31 by the Rajasthan High Court administration after the case was registered against him.

The FIR was registered under a complaint filed by the boy’s mother under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, alleging sodomy. Bharatpur SP Devendra Kumar said that the suspended judge was called for interrogation, and was later arrested on Wednesday. ‘The interrogation and arrest were as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court,’ he added. The other accused in the case were identified as Anshul Soni, the judge’s steno, and Rahul Katara, another staff of the judge.

The judge befriended the boy at a place where he used to go to play tennis. His mother alleged that the special judge and two others had been sexually assaulting her son by intoxicating him with some narcotic substance for the past one month. The complaint further alleges that the accused also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he spoke about his ordeal. The victim’s family members also alleged that the DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Parmeshwar Lal Yadav, had also threatened to kill the boy. The DSP was also suspended by the Rajasthan Home Department, soon after the High Court administration suspended the judge.