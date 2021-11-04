Chinese Mobile Manufacturers to enter the Indian EV market

OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi are rumoured to have applied for trademarks for electric cars (EVs) in India following Tesla’s debut into the market earlier this year. While most of the applications have been rejected or opposed by the authorities, Xiaomi’s trademark has been approved. Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared screenshots of the trademark applications on his Twitter account.

Awesome. OnePlus has also filed the trademark for driverless (autonomous) cars, scooters, and other stuff in India.

As shown in the screenshots, the trademark applications of OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo all appear to have been contested or opposed on unknown grounds. However, Xiaomi’s trademark application for an electric quadcopter has been accepted.

All of these trademark applications indicate that the companies intend to enter the electric vehicle market at some point in the future. This does not imply that these companies will release their electric vehicles in the nearest future.

Furthermore, with Tesla looking to join the Indian market with its worldwide popular automobiles, these smartphone brands may find it challenging to build a position in the EV industry in India. Furthermore, the market has gotten quite competitive as Ola recently launched its electric Ola S1 scooters in India.