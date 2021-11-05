Royal Arabian Saudi Air Defence intercepts and destroys drone targeting Jazan

Riyadh: The Royal Arabian Saudi Air Defence Forces on Friday intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Jazan. The drone was launched Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran. The Saudi forces earlier on Tuesday also intercepted two booby-trapped drones aimed at Jazan.

The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said the Iran-backed group was committing serious violations of international humanitarian law by attacking unarmed civilians and civilian communities.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.