Banks to remain shut for five days this week: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for five days this week. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank of the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and they have declared 17 bank holidays in the month of November.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

List of bank holidays in this week:

Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10 – Bihar-

Chhath Puja: November 11 – Bihar

Wangala Festival: November 12 – Meghalaya

November 13- Second Saturday of the month

November 14- Sunday