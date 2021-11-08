Civic body bans gatherings at seafronts for Chhath Puja

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned gatherings at seafronts in Mumbai for Chhath Puja festival. BMC took this decision considering the Covid-19 situation in the city. BMC said that it will create artificial ponds in various regions of the city and bear the expenses for this work.

The authority asked police ensure that there won’t be mass gatherings at seafronts for Chhath Puja. The Chhath Puja is observed mainly by the people of Bihar to please the Sun God. It will be celebrated on November 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,753 Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai from October 1 to November 6.