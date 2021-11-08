If they die, we all die’: Climate shocks in Kenya

The withered carcasses of livestock serve as reminders that drought has struck northern Kenya once more, the latest in a series of climate change shocks sweeping the Horn of Africa.

Pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from a lack of water and food as world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow

‘If they die, we all die,’ the farmers in northern Kenya say.

In ten of Kenya’s 47 counties, the government has declared a national disaster. According to the United Nations, over 2 million people are severely food insecure. Observers warn that as people travel further in search of food and water, tensions between communities may worsen.

According to Mohamed Sharmarke, chair of the Subuli Wildlife Conservancy, wildlife has begun to die as well.

‘The heat on the ground is a sign of the impending starvation,’ he says.

Experts warn that climate shocks will become more common in Africa, which contributes the least to global warming but bears the brunt of the consequences.