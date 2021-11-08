KPAC Lalitha in critical condition, needs liver transplantation

Mollywood actress KPAC Lalitha has been hospitalised in the intensive care unit. She has been in the hospital for almost 10 days.

The veteran actress was initially hospitalised in Thrissur and on Sunday, she was sent to Ernakulam for better care.

Although the actress’ health has slightly improved, Edavela Babu, secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), believes that a liver transplant is the only way to save her life.

‘There is a slight improvement in her condition. She is better than before. She was first unconscious. The only solution is a liver transplant. However, a decision could be taken only after considering her age and health condition,’ Babu stated.