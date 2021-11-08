Medium intensity earthquake hits Port Blair

Port Blair: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeast Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 218 km southeast of Port Blair and at a depth of 16 km.

On October 27, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Diglipur area of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a high-seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes.