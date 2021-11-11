Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged higher in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 36,720 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 560. One gram gold is at Rs 4590, up by Rs 70. This is the highest price recorded in the month of November.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures were trading at 48,981 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 127 or 0.26%. Gold settled at Rs 48,854 on Wednesday. December silver futures is at Rs 65,954 per kilogram, up by Rs 76 or 0.12%. In the last session, silver ended at Rs 65,878 per kg.

Also Read: Rural 5G connectivity: Vodafone Idea-Nokia pilot test successful

In the international market, spot gold remained firm at $1,850.00 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,852.00.