‘Comparing Hindutva with ISIS, Jihadist Islam is factually wrong’: Congress veteran reacts on Khurshid’s new book

New Delhi: Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expressed his disagreement on former Union Minister Salman Khurshid’s new book on the Ayodhya verdict, stating that comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration.

‘In Salman Khurshid’s new book, we may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from the composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration’, the senior congress leader tweeted.

On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for ‘defaming and comparing Hindusim with terrorism’ in his recent book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’. The senior Congress leader in his new book explored the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ‘ISIS and Boko Haram’, which led to controversies.