Legendary producer Boney Kapoor turns 66: Let’s take a peek into his love life and marriage

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor was born on November 11, 1955, and has produced a number of excellent films, both in Bollywood and in regional cinema. Mister India, Judaai and No Entry are just a few of the films produced by the legendary producer.

Boney Kapoor’s brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as his son Arjun and daughter Janhavi Kapoor, are all actors. Arjun is his first wife Mona Kapoor’s son, whereas Janhavi is his second wife Sridevi’s daughter. Boney is the father of Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, as well as four other children. He divorced Mona in 1996 and married actress, Sridevi. Their relationship had many ups and downs. Let’s have a peek at their love tale in honour of Boney’s birthday.

Boney fell in love with Sridevi after seeing her in the film ‘Solva Sawan.’ Sridevi, on the other hand, paid no attention to him. He wanted Sridevi to star alongside his brother Anil Kapoor in the film Mr India and wished to cast her at any cost. Later, Boney contacted Sridevi’s mother, who asked for a fee of Rs 10 lakh for the film. He agreed to pay the huge sum at the moment and went there with Rs 11 lakh to impress his future mother-in-law.

Also Read: Shirdi Airport to join Srinagar as major airport in India, states DGCA

When Sridevi’s mother was sick, Boney was there for her. The two became close during her mother’s illness. The actress was reportedly influenced by Boney’s kind demeanour. She couldn’t say no to Boney’s proposal and the two got married in 1996 at a private ceremony. Boney Kapoor is currently living with his daughters Janhavi and Khushi Kapoor.