Major roads in UAE will be partially closed for two weeks

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced major road closures. The RTA said that Al Qasba Bridge Road and Al Khan Corniche Road will be partially closed for two weeks starting from Sunday.

The roads are closed for maintenance and expansion work. The work will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will be implemented in the direction towards Sharjah’s Downtown, Rolla and Ajman and it will start on Sunday from midnight to 5am and conclude on November 28. The opposite direction will be open for traffic heading towards Dubai.

The second phase will be carried out in the direction heading to Dubai from Monday, November 29 from midnight to 5am and will finish on December 13. The direction towards Sharjah will be open for traffic.