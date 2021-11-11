Mumbai Residential building on fire under control

Mumbai: The fire fighters extinguished a fire that broke out in the basement of Kanakia Paris, a 16-storey building situated in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. At the time of fire, at least five vehicles were parked in the basement. The building has been evacuated.

Four fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot after getting information and the fire was extinguished after about an hour. Authorities have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Last Saturday, a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali. One person was killed while another was injured in the incident. On October 22, a 30-year-old security guard fell to his death from a balcony on the 19th floor of a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai after a major fire broke out there.