National Education Day: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Abul Kalam Azad

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes on Thursday to India’s first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary which is observed as National Education Day in the country.

‘My humble tribute to India’s first Education Minister Shri Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. It is only by bringing education all the way to the grassroots that our country can achieve the development envisioned by freedom fighters like him’, Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He also added the hashtag ‘NationalEducationDay’ to mark the occasion.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a freedom fighter, scholar and educationist, was the first Education Minister of the country, and played an integral role in developing the education system in independent India. In September, 2008, the Central government announced November 11 as the National Education Day, to commemorate the contributions of Maulana Azad towards nation-building.