Poco M4 Pro 5G launches with Dimensity 810 processor

Poco launched the new M4 Pro 5G on November 9 in the European market. This is an updated version of the Poco M3 Pro 5G launched earlier this year. There is no mention yet of a launch date for the Indian market.

The new phone is a rebranded variant of the recently launched Redmi Note 11 in China. Poco and Xiaomi have a history of rebranding their phones and releasing them under different names for specific markets.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has similar features to the Redmi Note 11. The Poco phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The back also features a 50-megapixel main camera. The new model of Poco F3 was also unveiled on the event last day.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD. The refresh rate is 90Hz. The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Mali-G57MC2 GPU. The smartphone supports dynamic RAM expansion with a microSD card and expandable storage up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box. The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G is priced at 229 Euro (approximately Rs 19,648). The 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs 249 Euro (approximately Rs. 21,364). The smartphone will be available in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colour options.