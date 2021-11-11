Realme Q3T launched with 13 GB RAM…. Know the price

Leading Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its new handset, Realme Q3T, with a great set of new features

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD + LCD, 600 nits peak brightness and a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. You can expand the RAM up to 5GB with the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature. The internal storage is 256 GB and can be expanded via a micro SD card. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the back are 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cameras. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole in the top left corner. The design of the phone is very similar to that of the Oppo Renault 6. The phone is packed with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB-C port. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPL are the main connectivity options.

Introduced in China, the Realme Q3T is priced at 2,099 yuan (approximately Rs. 24,400). It comes in Night Sky Blue and Nebula colour options. The same variant is expected to be launched outside China in the coming months.