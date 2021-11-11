Rural 5G connectivity: Vodafone Idea-Nokia pilot test successful

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the country’s leading telecom service provider, has successfully piloted 5G with its technical partner Nokia. The trial was conducted in the 3.5 GHz spectrum allocated by the government for 5G testing. Rural broadband connectivity was made available in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

VI successfully tested Nokia’s solution with 5G connectivity at a speed of over 100 Mbps over an area of ??17.1 km. VI and Nokia conducted the trial in support of the central government’s vision to provide faster connectivity in rural areas.

The VI trial uses Nokia’s airscale radio portfolio and microwave e – band solution that can provide reliable connectivity for large, small and medium business ventures. Over the past two years, Digitization has relied heavily on broadband and has become the fastest-growing technology network in India.