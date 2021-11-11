Satya Narayan Pradhan appointed as Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satya Narayan Pradhan as the Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He has been appointed on a deputation basis till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders.

Satya Narayan Pradhan is a Jharkhand cadre 1988-batch IPS officer. He is at present is the Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He is also holding additional charge of NCB chief.

Also Read: 10 including 4 women and 2 children killed in truck-autorickshaw collision

NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. Atul Karwal, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer was appointed as the NDRF Director-General.