Techno Spark 8 has arrived in India; Great phone at a low price

Chinese smartphone maker Techno has launched their new smartphone Spark 8 in the Indian market. The new phone features 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage and has a 6.56-inch HD Plus display with a resolution of 720 × 1,612 pixels and a 60 Hz standard refresh rate. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, quad-LED flash and AI lens. Coming up front the phone features an 8-megapixel front camera with a waterdrop notch with dual flash for better selfies. It is packed with features like AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Time-Lapse, Panorama and Slow Motion.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Helio G25 gaming processor with a 5000 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Techno Spark 8 include dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, Baidu, GLONASS, and Micro USB. The device comes with Android 11 out of the box and is priced at Rs 9,299. The smartphone will be available in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan and Iris Purple colour options.