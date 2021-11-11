Timing of rain prayers announced in UAE

Dubai: Mosques in the UAE will conduct special congregational prayers for rains on Friday. Special prayers are conducted as per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.

Timing of prayers:

Abu Dhabi: 12 noon

Dubai: 11.56am

Sharjah: 11.55am

Ajman: 11.54am

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Umm Al Quwain: 11.54am

Ras Al Khaimah: 11.53am

Fujairah: 11.51am

Khor Fakkan: 11.51am

Al Ain: 11.54am

Al Dhafra: 12.02pm

Special prayer for rain were earlier conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010. The prayer is conducted usually between November and December.