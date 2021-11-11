DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Timing of rain prayers announced in UAE

Nov 11, 2021, 12:52 pm IST

Dubai: Mosques in the UAE will conduct special congregational prayers for rains on Friday. Special prayers are conducted as per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.

Timing of prayers:

 Abu Dhabi: 12 noon

 Dubai: 11.56am

 Sharjah: 11.55am

 Ajman: 11.54am

 Umm Al Quwain: 11.54am

 Ras Al Khaimah: 11.53am

 Fujairah: 11.51am

 Khor Fakkan: 11.51am

 Al Ain: 11.54am

  Al Dhafra: 12.02pm

Special prayer for rain were earlier conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010. The prayer is conducted usually between November and December.

 

