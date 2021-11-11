Timing of rain prayers announced in UAE

Dubai: Mosques in the UAE will conduct special congregational prayers for rains on Friday. Special prayers are conducted as per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.
Timing of prayers:
Abu Dhabi: 12 noon
Dubai: 11.56am
Sharjah: 11.55am
Ajman: 11.54am
Umm Al Quwain: 11.54am
Ras Al Khaimah: 11.53am
Fujairah: 11.51am
Khor Fakkan: 11.51am
Al Ain: 11.54am
Al Dhafra: 12.02pm
Special prayer for rain were earlier conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010. The prayer is conducted usually between November and December.
