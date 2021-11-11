UAE based airline announces special airfares

Dubai: Sharjah- based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia has announced holiday packages to 11 destinations for UAE residents. The special package was announced as the UAE residents will have the long break in the first week of December on the occasion of the Commemoration Day and National Day. The four-day break will last from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4.

Air Arabia announced packages to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan at Dh 1,249 per person. It has also introduced special packages to Almaty and Salalah which start at Dh 1,499, Kyiv at Dh 1,649, Moscow at Dh 1,675, Baku at Dh 1,749, Yerevan at Dh 1,799, Istanbul and Tbilisi at Dh 1,949, Tashkent at Dh 1,999 and Nairobi at Dh 3,359. The package includes return flights plus three-night hotel stay with breakfast.

Also Read: Security forces gun down one terrorist in encounter

Dubai-based budget carrier FlyDubai has also announced special packages to Baku, Yerevan, Belgrade, Maldives, Sharm El Sheikh, Zanzibar, Tirana, Sarajevo and many other popular destinations. The holiday packages start from Dh 1,549. Residents can book by November 20 to travel between November 29 and December 6.