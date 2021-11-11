UP Assembly elections 2022: Congress tries to woo ASHA workers, promises Rs 10,000 honorarium

Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blasted the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over an alleged assault by police in Shahjahanpur on ASHA workers, saying that if Congress wins the state’s Assembly elections next year, it will provide an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi employees.

The footage of an attack by the UP police in Shahjahanpur on ASHA workers who planned to see Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with their requests was shared on Twitter by the Congress national secretary. In a Hindi tweet, Vadra said, ‘Every assault on the ASHA sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in coronavirus times and on other occasions. Honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. ASHA sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight’.

The leader further added, ‘The Congress party is committed to the right of honorarium of ASHA sisters and their respect and on the formation of government, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month’.

Earlier, Congress has promised to provide female candidates 40% of the seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Furthermore, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared on October 21 that if her party establishes a government in the state, all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone and all graduate girls will be given an electronic scooty.