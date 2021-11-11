Will 5G be available at cheaper rates in India? Read more

The country’s leading telecom service providers Airtel, VI and Jio are likely to get a 5G spectrum at a lower price. With this, consumers will be able to avail 5G services at cheaper rates. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (VI) and Reliance Jio deliberately avoided buying the 700 MHz spectrum due to the high base price. With this, telecom companies expect the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and regulator to reduce the base price of spectrum across different frequency bands.

Fitch Ratings said the regulator would recommend a lower base price for spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3300 MHz – 3.6 MHz bands, according to the ET Telecom report. These bands will be crucial for telecom companies as they launch 5G services in the country.

Meanwhile, telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have asked the Department of Telecom to extend the 5G trial period by six months. Fitch Ratings has announced that the 5G spectrum auction will take place in 2022. The auction will take place during January-March. However, the commercial launch of 5G is expected in 2023. If the available report is correct, 5G networks will have to wait longer to become available in the country.

In September, Dot Telecom asked the Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to recommend new prices for MM wavebands, 3.5 GHz bands and 700 MHz bands. The Department of Telecommunications has asked the regulator to include the new 600 MHz bands in its recommendations. The 600 MHz band will help operators provide better coverage for users.