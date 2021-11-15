Kerala Rains: Orange alert in 6 districts, yellow alert in the remaining ones

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert in six districts- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod- for today, and yellow alert for rest of the districts in the state.

‘A Low-Pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and its surroundings with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level still persists. This is likely to move towards west, north-westerly direction and become well marked over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. After that it is likely to continue to move towards west-north-west direction and reach West-central and adjacent South-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts around November 18’, IMD warned. The cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka and adjacent north interior Tamil Nadu has combined in the above cyclonic circulation.