Ranbir, Alia to get engaged this month in Rajasthan: Report

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the centre of attention since their wedding rumours began to circulate and it has now become the buzz of the town.

According to reports, the power couple will marry shortly. Ranbir and Alia will marry in April 2022 due to their work obligations. Both the actors are planning to get engaged this month.

Paparazzi believe that Ranbir and Alia will tie get engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. The Sanju actor was photographed by paparazzi yesterday and inquired about the reports of his engagement. He, on the other hand, refused to say anything about it and remained silent.

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan, Alia’s best friend, is marrying her actor-boyfriend Aditya Seal this month. According to the report, the Raazi actress is ecstatic about it and has prepared a wonderful surprise for Anushka and Aditya. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding.