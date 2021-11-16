Apart from Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, these films also reflect Sukumara Kurup’s life.

Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan’s new movie, was released on November 12. As soon as it was released, the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all corners, and it has already become a blockbuster at the box office. According to the latest updates, the film has collected more than Rs 50 crores worldwide, and it is very likely that Kurup will become Dulquer Salman’s first 100 crore movie.

Who is Sukumara Kurup?

Sukumara Kurup, who is often considered one of India’s most wanted fugitives, is the inspiration for Kurup. Kurup faked his own death by killing Chacko, a film representative in 1984, to rob an insurance company of rupees 8 lakh. Despite the tireless efforts of the Kerala Police, Kurup remains missing and untraceable. Kurup, however, is not the only Malayalam film that is based on Sukumara Kurup’s life. Mollywood directors explored the crime committed by Sukumara Kurup on two occasions. Director Baby made NH 47 in 1984, and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan made Pinneyum in 2016.

Pinneyum and NH 47

In NH 47, TG Ravi portrayed Sudhakaran Pillai, a character inspired by Sukumara Kurup. The film shows the character being arrested in the end, even though the real Sukumara Kurup went missing. Critics and audiences responded positively to the film.

After 32 years, Adoor Gopalakrishnan directed Pinneyum with Dileep as the lead actor in 2016. Dileep’s character committed a crime loosely based on the life of Sukumara Kurup. As a result of creative freedom, the director showed that the lead character underwent plastic surgery to deceive the police forever. The film was a failure at the box office, despite being directed by a legendary filmmaker like Adoor Gopalakrishnan.