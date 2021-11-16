Ghaziabad Police arrested a man for spitting on the dough before making Rotis; Viral video

Another example of spitting on the dough while making tandoori rotis in a hotel was reported on November 15. After he was caught spitting on the dough while cooking the tandoori roti, one of the cooks at a hotel known as Muslim Hotel near the Banthla flyover in Loni was arrested by the police for questioning. The man in the video can be seen spitting while preparing the roti. Hindu Raksha Dal filed a complaint with the Loni Police Station in this respect.

On Twitter, Ghaziabad Police posted a video statement from Rajneesh Upadhiyai, Circle Officer (CO) of the Loni zone. ‘A video of a man spitting on roti before placing it in the tandoor has gone viral on social media, the footage was found to be of Muslim Hotel near the Banthla flyover in the Loni Police Station area during the inquiry. The suspect has been apprehended and will be questioned further. So that no one’s feelings are injured in the future, the police will take proper legal measures’ the CO added.

Notably, a similar video of a man spitting on roti at a Dhaba in Ghaziabad surfaced on social media just a month ago. Tamizuddin was arrested in the case filed by Hindu Raksha Dal. The video was taken at Chicken Point in Bhatia Mod’s Panchvati Ahimsa Vatika market. Not only have there been multiple reports of cooks spitting on rotis in recent months, but there have also been reports of spitting while packing food items.