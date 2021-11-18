One meal a day for 3 months: Burglar sheds 10 kg weight to commit theft

People lose weight for a variety of reasons. In contrast, Moti Singh Chauhan from Ahmedabad shed 10 kg to commit a burglary. During interrogation, he revealed to the police that his strict diet regimen enabled him to slim down and slide through a ventilator.

34-year-old Moti Singh was working at the house of Mohit Maradia in the Basant Bahar Society in Bhopal two years ago. Aside from learning where the valuables were kept, he also knew where the CCTV cameras were. Aside from electronic doors that couldn’t be breached, the house also had burglar-proof locks. To break in, he needed to prepare accordingly. He ate only once a day for three months continuously in order to lose weight. According to his present employer, he would skip dinner on one pretext or another just to keep himself from gaining weight.

The police had a difficult time catching Moti since he managed to avoid the CCTV cameras. The local police located him on a CCTV tape from a hardware store where he purchased a trowel and saw for cutting the kitchen window glass to gain access to the home. He managed to steal ?37 lakh from Maradia house on November 5, the police said. When the police captured him, he still had other valuable items on him. Police tracked the thief’s cell phone location and he was eventually apprehended from SP Ring Road just as he was escaping to Udaipur, his native town. He surrendered the stolen cash and valuables to the police.