Asian Archery Championship: Indian archers bag 7 medals

Dhaka: Indian archers bagged 7 medals including 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze in the Asian Archery Championship. India currently holds the second position in the medal tally. South Korea is ranked first with 15 medals including 9 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

The Indian archers won two silver medals in the men’s and women’s recurve events. The men’s recurve team of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav and Parth Salunkhe lost to the South Korean team of Lee Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong and Han Woo Tack by 6-2 in the finals. The women’s recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi also lost in the finals to the South Korean team of Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin and Lim Haejin by 6-0. India won the bronze medal in the mixed recurve event. Indian duo of Kapil and Ankita Bhakat defeated Abdusattorova Ziyodakhon and Amirkhan Sadikov of Uzbekistan to win the bronze..