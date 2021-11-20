State government eases Covid-19 restrictions

Cuttack: The Odisha government eased several Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The government allowed opening of auditoriums and cinema theatres and also permitted cultural gatherings including jatras, melody shows, and other activities.

Cinema theatres and indoor halls will be allowed to open with 50% capacity. The authorities said that the organizers must arrange facility for online booking of tickets and sufficient number of counters will be opened to prevent crowding during the booking of offline tickets .

Only fully vaccinated people and people with a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the cultural and other events. People having symptoms of influenza like infection and severe acute respiratory infection will not be allowed to the events.

Meanwhile, 239 new Covid-19 cases along with 2 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday. Thus, the overall infection tally reached 10,46,798 and death toll stood at 8,391.