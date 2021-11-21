State government reduces excise duty on imported Scotch whiskey

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reduced the excise duty imposed on imported Scotch whiskey by 50%. The government reduced the excise duty to 150% from 300% of the manufacturing cost.

As per the excise department, the state government earns a revenue of about Rs 100 crore from the sale of imported Scotch annually. The government hopes that the revenue will rise to Rs 250 crore as the sale will increase due to price reduction.

The excise department expects that the sale of imported Scotch whiskey will surge to 2.5 lakh bottles per year. At present, it is around 1 lakh bottle. The new decision will also reduce the smuggling of imported Scotch from other states and sale of spurious liquor.