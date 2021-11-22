New rules for renting cars announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi issued new rules and regulations for renting vehicles by the hour. The authority launched a smart device that enables customers to identify the closest available rental car via an app, and then drive and pay as per usage.

As per the new guidelines, vehicles can be rented by the hour for a maximum of six hours per day. Only people with an approval from the Department of Economic Development and permission from the ITC can rent out vehicles by the hour.

Also Read: Union government calls all-party meeting ahead of winter session of Parliament

Also, only vehicles licensed for the purpose can be rented out within the authorized areas and the vehicle must only be driven by the registered user.