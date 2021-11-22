Union government calls all-party meeting ahead of winter session of Parliament

New Delhi: The Union government called an all-party meeting on the 28th of November. The meeting was called as the Parliament’s winter session will begin this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the meeting.

The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting. Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament on November 28th. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to call a meeting of the floor leaders in the Lower House on November 27th.