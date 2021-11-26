Indian Army foils infiltration attempt and kills Pakistani terrorists

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control late Thursday in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Ammunition and weapons were also recovered from the terrorist killed. Additional details are pending as the operation continues.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said the search operation in Poonch district is still underway. This is because security forces suspect the presence of terrorists in the Bhatta Durrian forests where nine soldiers were killed in October. Dilbag Singh told the news agency PTI that Pakistan is trying to increase the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, but the majority are being foiled.

‘Bhatta Durrian’s combing and searching operation has been going on for quite some time. The operation is still on. We suspect the presence of terrorists in that area after infiltration. The operation continues and our troops who are deployed there will be able to account for that,’ Dilbag Singh said.