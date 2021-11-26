Kawasaki launched Ninja 1000SX in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: Kawasaki Motor launched the 2022 Ninja 1000SX in India. The booking for the bike is now open and the delivery will start from December.

The new bike is powered by a 1043 cc liquid-cooled, four-pot engine. The engine is capable of producing 140 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The other features include USD front forks, a rear monoshock, ABS, cruise control, LED headlamps, large bodywork, tall windscreen, three-level traction control, Kawasaki Cornering Management function, 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, quickshifter twin discs at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

There are four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider and two adjustable power modes – Full and Low. The bike is offered in two colour options- Emerald Blazed Green and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. The new bike is priced at Rs 11.40 lakh.