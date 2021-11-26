Kerala Plus One board exam results to be announced tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Education Department has informed that Plus One state board examination results will be announced on November 27, tomorrow. The results will be available on the Kerala Examination Results website- https://keralaresults.nic.in/ from Saturday morning.

Around four lakh students have appeared for the board examinations that were conducted offline. Earlier, the decision to conduct the Plus One (first year higher secondary) examination was followed by a lot of controversies. ?A section of people including a few students had approached the Supreme Court demanding that physical exams should not be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However the top court gave the nod for offline exams after considering the situation and safety protocols arranged by the state government.