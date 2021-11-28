19-Year-Old boy arrested with pistol, live round in Delhi

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kashmere Gate Delhi Metro station, for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a live bullet round in his luggage. The passenger was intercepted at the station on Saturday while conducting a security check. The accused is a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, and works as a carpenter in Gurugram.

Since possessing arms and ammunition are prohibited inside the metro network and the man could not provide a government authorisation or licence for carrying the pistol and the 8mm bore bullet, he was apprehended and was handed over to the local police for investigation.