Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plans

Mumbai: India’s largest telecom and internet service provider, Reliance Jio has decided to increase its prepaid plans. The Mukesh Ambani owned company announced a 20% hike in the prepaid plans. The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1.

As per the revised pricelist, the Rs 75 plan will cost Rs 91. The Rs 129 plan will cost Rs 155, Rs 399 plan will cost Rs 479, the Rs 1,299 plan will become Rs 1,559 and the Rs 2,399 plan will cost Rs 2,879.

The data top-ups will now cost Rs 61 for 6 GB (up from Rs 51), Rs 121 for 12 GB (up from Rs 101), and Rs301 for 50 GB (up from Rs 251).

Earlier On November 22, Bharati Airtel had hiked the tariff rates by 25% and Vodafone-Idea increased the tariffs by 25% on November 25.