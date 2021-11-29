DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Fuel prices for the month of December announced

Nov 29, 2021, 02:25 pm IST

Dubai: Fuel prices for the month of December was  announced in the UAE on Monday. The UAE fuel price committee has reduced the price of fuel in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.77 a litre. In November it was Dh 2.80 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.66 per litre, compared to Dh 2.69 in November. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.58 a litre, compared to from Dh 2.61 a litre last month. Diesel is priced at Dh 2.77 a litre compared to Dh 2.81 in November.

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen  last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed in March this year.

