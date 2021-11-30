Kerala: Man gets 46-year jail term for raping 10-year-old girl

Palakkad: A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 46 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday, for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Palakkad. The verdict was pronounced by Pattambi Fast Track Special Court Judge Satish Kumar against the accused, identified as Anand, a native of Ezhuvanthala in Cherpulassery. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict over the POCSO case, in connection with an incident that occured in 2018.

According to the case, the convict broke into the girl’s house and raped her. Police officials said that the POCSO case was registered after a complaint was lodged by the child’s relatives. After this, Cherpulassery Circle Inspectors Deepakumar and Manoharan investigated the case and filed a chargesheet on the matter. Fifteen witnesses were cross-examined in the case and 19 related documents were produced in the court. The court also ordered the fine to be paid should be handed over to the victim.

The 46-year jail term and penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh includes six years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine for trespassing into the house along with 20 years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 under two sections registered under the POCSO case. The jail term of the convict will be extended for another three years if he fails to pay the fine.