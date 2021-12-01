4 passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive

Four people who arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to see if they had the new variation, Omicron, according to sources.

They stated that all four have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a special ward has been established for isolating and treating such patients.

‘Between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., four aircraft carrying 1,013 people from Amsterdam and London landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Four of the passengers had tested positive for drugs ‘according to a source

The European countries listed as ‘ at-risk ‘ include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel, according to the Centre.