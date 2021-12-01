Cryptocurrency: Revised bill to be introduced soon; Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that she is watching the misrepresentation of cryptocurrency. She said the government has not decided to stop advertising on digital currencies. Sitharaman said there was a wide-ranging discussion on the regulatory capacity of cryptocurrencies and could wait for the bill to be passed.

‘A lot of changes had to be made to the old bill. Now we are trying to work under a new bill, ‘said Nirmala Sitharaman. Earlier, the finance minister had said that the Center had not decided to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country and that the government was not collecting information on Bitcoin transactions.

The government had earlier said it had received a proposal from the Reserve Bank to include digital currency under the ‘Banknote’. Last month, the RBI introduced the central bank’s proposal for digital currency. Like the Indian rupee, the digital or virtual currency is the digital version of Fiat currencies. At the same time, the RBI has raised concerns that cryptocurrencies pose risks to macroeconomic and economic stability.