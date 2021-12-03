Kerala signs MoU with German employment agency for recruitment of nurses

The Kerala government inked an MoU with the German Federal Employment Agency, the German government agency in charge of recruiting, on Thursday to tap into new job prospects in the health industry in a post-pandemic world.

NORKA Roots (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs), the state government’s department for expatriates from Kerala, signed the MoU on behalf of the state government. According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the German recruiting plan, dubbed ‘Triple Win,’ is the first of its type in India to be organised under the auspices of the government. In the post-Covid situation, more than 10,000 nursing jobs are projected to open up in Germany, he added in a Facebook post.

The MoU was part of the attempts of the government to establish alternative migration destinations for Keralites other than traditional centres in the face of changing global work conditions. The CM added that the MoU has paved the road for recruitment to Germany, one of the world’s most powerful and industrialised nations.

According to the CM, ‘Triple Win’ is seen as the initial step toward exploring migration options to European nations. Recruiters would benefit from the initiative since it would assist them in hiring the top nursing personnel. Around 8,500 nurses graduate from Kerala’s nursing schools each year.