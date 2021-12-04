Anand Mahindra shares pics of sunset in Kochi, says ‘God’s own country, indeed’

Anand Mahindra, an Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is a frequent user of the microblogging site Twitter, where he frequently shares remarkable tweets that inspire or amuse internet users.

Mahindra, who is known for his social media prowess, recently uploaded some breathtaking photographs of Kochi, dubbed ‘God’s Own Country’. Adding the amazing picture of the sunset, Mahindra wrote, ‘God’s own country? Yes indeed. Without exaggeration’.

The stunning images have wowed people and brought back emotions for some. The post has received over 4.4k likes and a slew of comments from those professing their love for beaches.