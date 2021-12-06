BCCI’s epic pic ‘Axar Patel- Ravindra Jadeja’ goes viral!

The BCCI released a fantastic image of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, and Ravindra Jadeja standing in perfect rhythm after India dominated New Zealand by 372-runs in Mumbai to win the two-Test series 1-0. It was the classic ‘Axar Patel-Ravindra Jadeja’ moment just after the game ended, with the camera capturing them from behind with the players’ names on the individual jerseys.

All four performed their best in the super series. In the first Test in Kanpur, Axar Patel took five wickets before a spirited last-wicket stand between Patel and the game’s debutant, Ravindra, helped New Zealand to a hard-fought draw. Jadeja made a half-century for India in the first innings and took four wickets in the second before suffering an injury to his forearm and missing the second match.

Patel, a left-arm spinner from New Zealand, made history by being only the third bowler in history to take all ten wickets in a single innings. Patel’s incredible score of 10/119 made him only the third bowler to do so, joining Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, and it was crucial in India being bowled out for 325 in the first innings. Despite the fact that New Zealand didn’t win the match, Patel’s feat stands out, with the left-arm spinner receiving well-wishes and accolades from some of the game’s greatest players.