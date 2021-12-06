Enemy at the gate! Pak man crosses over to meet Indian girlfriend

Jaipur: A person who was suspected to be a Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. He was apparently going to meet an Indian girl whom he had befriended through social media. The man, who identified himself as Mohammad Ahmar, crossed the border and was caught by a BSF patrol Saturday night.

Also read: Murder most foul! Girl gets throat slit for marrying the man of choice

The suspect was handed over to the local police on Sunday. Police sources said that primary interrogation has revealed that the man was in touch with an Indian girl through social media and was going to meet her. Officials added that a joint interrogation by intelligence agencies will be conducted today.