Fatal fall! Man jumps into river during video call

Jalpaiguri: A 29-year-old man jumped into a river from a bridge during a video call in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. The incident took place at the Raninagar BSF Camp area in Jalpaiguri town around Sunday midnight The victim, identified as Dhiraj Prajapati jumped into the Tista river, and is yet to be traced.

The man’s neighbour claimed that he took the extreme step after he had a heated exchange with his girlfriend. Police officials said that further investigation on the matter is underway.